BC Health Minister Adrian Dix
Independent Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad introduced a petition in the legislature asking the BC government to repeal Bill 36, which was passed in November last year amid widespread controversy.

Also known as the Health Professions and Occupations Act, Bill 36 will further consolidate the various healthcare-related colleges under a more collective framework, fundamentally changing how colleges function.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(5) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

All the NORMIES that drank the government kool-aid of lies will regret enslaving their children and themselves - once the wake up.

Drax
Drax

They want the power to mandate medical treatments JUST LIKE COVID VACCINES!

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The poison vaxxx is killing and maiming millions of people, and these sick pedophiles want more power.

The last two years of scamdemic, proves we can't trust any government at any level.

All governments have been overtaken by the sick pedophile satanist cult.

JPB
JPB

It is amazing that people won't use the wording actually featured in the legislation - it is FORCED VACCINATION legislation! Every single profession is required under the LAW to have a vaccination policy not just for covid, but for any other experimental shots that might be cooked up by Bill Gates in the future. Insane.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Bill 36 translation = take the deadly poisonous for profit mRNA heart attack/cancer causing injections or we will take your medical license and throw you into a concentration camp

Because ……

“That’s the science”

