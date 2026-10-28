Indian gangster wanted by INTERPOL arrested during traffic stop in Surrey

An Indian gangster that is wanted by INTERPOL for murder has been arrested by police in Surrey after he was pulled over while being the passenger in a car that was seen driving erratically. Amritpal Singh Bath is wanted on an INTERPOL Red Notice for murder and has been implicated in nearly 20 criminal cases in the Punjab region of India. These cases involve murder, attempted murder, drug trafficking, and extortion.The arrest came on the evening of October 8 in the neighbourhood of Whalley, which is more or less the downtown core of Surrey.Police stopped a car they said they saw driving erratically for the purpose of conducting an impairment test on the driver.When they pulled the vehicle over, Singh was sitting in the passenger seat and produced a fake ID that made police suspicious."While he was interacting with the driver and the passenger, the passenger purported to be going by the name of Harpreet Singh and in fact produced ID in that name," said Surrey Police media liaison Ian MacDonald, according to CityNews.."The ID did not look genuine, and it caused our officer to probe additionally and ultimately found out that the individual’s name was Amritpal Singh Bath."After punching Singh's real name into the police database, the officer discovered that he was wanted by INTERPOL for a plethora of crimes and subsequently detained him before handing him over to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA)."For INTERPOL to put a notice, basically a warrant, worldwide, that someone is a danger and a risk, it is a pretty big deal.""He took custody of that individual, ultimately turned him over to CBSA, and effectively took somebody who was not just a danger potentially to Canadian citizens, but already a danger internationally off the streets of Surrey," MacDonald said of the arrest.MacDonald also stated that authorities were not aware that Singh was in Canada, and it is also not clear if the man driving the car was aware who Singh really was.It is expected that Singh will be deported back to India to face sentencing for his many crimes. Surrey Police have stated that he remains in CBSA custody at the time of writing.