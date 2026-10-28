BC

Indian gangster wanted by INTERPOL arrested during traffic stop in Surrey

Indian gangster Amritpal Singh Bath has been arrested in Surrey and is expected to be extradited to India due to be wanted on charges of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking
Amritpal Singh Bath has been arrested in Surrey, BC
Amritpal Singh Bath has been arrested in Surrey, BCIndians in Canada on Facebook
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