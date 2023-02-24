Treatment

Changes to British Columbia’s Mental Health Act have expanded the authority of nurse practitioners (NPs), allowing them to now assess patients for involuntary admission.

Simply put, NPs are registered nurses who went through additional training, and the province says the expansion, effective immediately, means more people in a hospital emergency room will be able to “respond to people presenting mental health crisis,” presumably reducing wait times.

