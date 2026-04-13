BC

Is BC headed for a snap election? One BC Conservative leadership candidate hopes so

Caroline Elliott stands alone among the remaining contenders in urging the Leadership Election Organizing Committee to fast-track the member vote in the event Premier David Eby triggers an early election. Other candidates, including Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar, are instead calling for a pause-and-resume plan to preserve fairness and party unity.
Caroline Elliott
Caroline ElliottScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Elenore Sturko
Peter Milobar
confidence bil
MLA Amelia Boultbee
DRIPA
Caroline Elliott

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news