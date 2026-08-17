BC

Is the NDP secretly giving away 24 million acres? The short answer is no

The Public Accounts figures and Tahltan territorial claim are accurate. The “secret handover” framing, however, overreaches.
K’omoks Chief Counsellor Nicole Rempel presents Premier David Eby and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert with a ceremonial paddle at a meeting in the premier’s office at the BC legislature, April 14, 2026.
K’omoks Chief Counsellor Nicole Rempel presents Premier David Eby and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert with a ceremonial paddle at a meeting in the premier’s office at the BC legislature, April 14, 2026. BC government photo
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David Eby
BC premier David Eby
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