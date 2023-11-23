Islamic group accuses Muslim Ontario PC MPP of Islamophobia

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has called on Muslim Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Goldie Ghamari (Carleton) “to immediately retract her dangerous statements and retweets that peddle #Islamophobic tropes.”“We ask Premier @fordnation if this kind of conduct is acceptable in his caucus,” tweeted the NCCM on Wednesday..Ghamari said most Muslim political and religious leaders choose to contextualize, equivocate and justify Hamas’ barbarity. “What we have, as a result, is widespread hate bordering on violence in Canada — a country where communities have historically lived peacefully,” she said. Victoria Muslim preacher Younus Kathrada said on October 7 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opposes Islam and Muslims because he supports Israel. READ MORE: Victoria imam condemns Muslims who voted for Trudeau“Shame on those ‘Muslims’ who voted for, supported him and were only too happy to have photo ops with him,” said Kathrada. “Some sell-out imams were front and centre too.”.The NCCM accused Ghamari of recycling Islamophobic fearmongering, which includes saying how Allahu Akbar is an unsafe threat when said by Muslims. Another tweet she made alleged global institutions such as the United Nations have been coddling Islamofascism. It said she has pushed Islamophobic tropes multiple times. She retweeted one tweet attacking Muslim women for wearing the hijab, calling it a symbol and tool of subjugation. She has amplified National Telegraph senior correspondent Daniel Bordman, who was found by a Canadian court to have spread libel about a prominent Muslim Canadian because of Islamophobia. Bordman tweeted the conspiracy theory the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund refused to open its doors because it does not care about Israeli children taken as hostages. The NCCM concluded by saying enough is enough. “Our leaders are supposed to be fighting Islamophobia, not spreading divisive messaging,” it said. “We ask Premier [Doug] Ford to take swift action if MPP @gghamari still refuses to apologize and retract.” Ghamari responded by saying it is “not Islamophobic to call out radical Islamofascist ideology that threatens our western democratic values.”“Iranian women won the Time Magazine ‘Heroes of 2022’ for the #WomanLifeFreedom movement, a pro-democracy movement in Iran which is fighting against radical Islamofascism,” she said.