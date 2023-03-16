Vancouver Island Health is trying out motion sensing technology in washrooms to prevent toxic drug deaths.
The current trials involve the installation of highly sensitive motion detection sensors in washrooms Island Health has identified as “high risk spaces,” which will be used to monitor how long a person has occupied the washroom as well as a lack of movement.
The technology, designed by Brave Co-op, is sensitive enough to detect depressed breathing.
Each site can set its own time limit based on experience.
“For example, if a washroom occupant hasn’t moved for a minute, or has been in the washroom for 10 minutes, a notification is sent via text to designated responders such as clinicians, site supervisors and administrative staff who then follow up,” explained the health authority, noting the trials have “already likely led to a life being saved.”
Island Health highlights one instance when a staff member attended an unresponsive person in a washroom after being alerted by the system.
Trials are currently underway at two sites in Courtenay, BC.
Nanaimo Regional General Hospital will install the system in March, trying it out for a minimum of three months.
Highlighting privacy and anonymity as a “top priority,” Brave says the system only detects movement, not biometrics. There is no camera or microphone.
“Working with Island Health is exciting. The direct impact in a new location is always wonderful, but knowing how thoughtfully this is being approached and considered, with the goal of learning for all of us, is huge,” said Gordon Casey, Brave’s founder and CEO.
“Most of the groups we work with do not have capacity to take the time to document their thoughts, feedback, concerns and then communicate them back to us — so it’s a real privilege to be able to do that.”
Now the leading cause of unnatural death in the province, the overdose crisis was declared a public health emergency in BC in 2016, and since then more than 11,000 British Columbians have died as a result of illicit drugs.
Due to a new exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, British Columbians can now carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, meth, cocaine, and more.
Install 'black lights'. I saw this in a McDonald's in Montréal 20 years ago. I was told that this prevents 'needle' addicts from finding their veins.
