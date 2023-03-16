Washroom

Vancouver Island Health is trying out motion sensing technology in washrooms to prevent toxic drug deaths.

The current trials involve the installation of highly sensitive motion detection sensors in washrooms Island Health has identified as “high risk spaces,” which will be used to monitor how long a person has occupied the washroom as well as a lack of movement.

(1) comment

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Install 'black lights'. I saw this in a McDonald's in Montréal 20 years ago. I was told that this prevents 'needle' addicts from finding their veins.

