'IT'S FELT LIKE A YEAR': Local MLA struggles to find words to describe aftermath of shooting in Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE — Dawson Creek MLA Larry Neufeld struggled to find words when describing the tragic shooting that left nine dead and 25 injured at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday. "It's felt like a year," Neufeld told the Western Standard on Thursday when asked to describe his experience in Tumbler Ridge following the shooting. "It is still nearly impossible to comprehend what has happened here. I still struggle trying to assign a word within the English language that is powerful enough to describe what has happened here." Neufeld said many people in Tumbler Ridge are still trying to come to terms with what happened. "We're still in the numbness mode," Neufeld said. "We're not even to the grieving. We're in the very early parts of the grieving stage, our grieving process. Rather, there are some tough times ahead.".Neufeld has had limited interaction thus far with the families of the victims, saying that he has made them aware that he is here to help, but he is also respecting their need for space during this emotional time."We will be there for them," Neufeld said. "I will find it for them, resource, whatever, whatever they need."He spoke at Wednesday's vigil, and though he struggled to fight through the tears and emotions that he was feeling in the moment, Neufeld echoed a call for individuals to seek help from councillors and trained professionals when they are ready."As tough as we are, we're human beings, and we're not as tough as we think we are," Neufeld said on Thursday. "Please get the help that's available here."Individuals in Tumbler Ridge can receive counselling support through resources at the Civic Centre and the health clinic.The provincial government is also offering drop-in at all local health centres, and help is available over the phone through Kids Help Phone by texting 686868, or via 310 Mental Health support at 310-6789.The shooting, by transgendered man Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed five students and a teacher. He had earlier killed his mother and younger brother at the family home.