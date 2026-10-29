BC

Jennifer Whiteside is the new interim leader of the BC NDP

BC NDP veteran MLA Mike Farnworth will be House Leader. Niki Sharma will serve as Caucus Leader. The selection followed a Thursday caucus meeting in Victoria.
Jennifer Whiteside, interim leader of the BC NDP and MLA for New Westminster-Coquitlam.
Jennifer Whiteside, interim leader of the BC NDP and MLA for New Westminster-Coquitlam.Campaign portrait supplied to Western Standard. Faces not generated.
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David Eby
Bc Ndp
Jennifer Whiteside
Niki Sharma