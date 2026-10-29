LVIV — Jennifer Whiteside is the new interim leader of the BC NDP, CTV’s Robert Buffam reported Thursday afternoon..Ben O’Hara-Byrne of Global BC reported the same selection on Thursday and added that Mike Farnworth will be House Leader and Niki Sharma will serve as Caucus Leader..Most of the chatter surrounding the decision on social media was not about who would lead the opposition, however. It was about the pizza.Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, Director of Communications for the BC Conservative Caucus before Eby's snap election call and formerly managing editor of Juno News, noted that the NDP ordered Panago delivery for lunch..Whiteside is the MLA for New Westminster-Coquitlam. She first won election in New Westminster in 2020 and was re-elected in the redistributed riding in 2024 and again in the preliminary 2026 count. She served as Minister of Education under John Horgan, then as Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Minister of Labour under David Eby. Before politics she was a senior official with the Hospital Employees’ Union.David Eby resigned as NDP leader in his election-night concession speech on Saturday after the party lost its majority. Preliminary results have the Conservatives leading in 63 of 93 ridings, the NDP in 28, and the Greens in two. Final results are due November 6..The BC NDP constitution provides that when the leader’s position is vacant, the Provincial Council elects an interim leader after considering the recommendations of the caucus. Earlier reporting indicated the interim leader would not be eligible to run for the permanent position. A party spokesperson has said the party will review the campaign separately and set the timing for a full leadership race.