A BC provincial court judge ordered a Port Coquitlam homeless woman’s dog to be put down following a series of incidents that left at least two people with serious injuries.
The male “pit bull-type” dog, Kujo, is owned by Sharon Bennett, a homeless woman who allowed the dog to roam uncontrolled, according to the court.
In September 2021, while impounded at a local kennel, Kujo lunged at one of the employees after she turned her back to him, the court said, noting the dog first bit her thumb, puncturing the nail, before biting her arm and foot.
As the employee exited the kennel, Kujo continued lunging at the gate, trying to bite her fingers, reads the judgement. Photo evidence showing puncture wounds on the woman’s arm, hand, and leg were provided to the court.
Just over a year later, another shelter attendant took Kujo out of the kennel area and into the courtyard, noting she'd been petting Kujo when his “head turned quickly.”
No longer feeling safe, the attendant said she got up to leave, but not before Kujo clamped his teeth down onto her hand.
The attended walked backwards out of the courtyard, however she sustained three puncture wounds to her arm, soft tissue damage, and a swollen wrist from Kujo's attack before making it out — all of which the judge says were shown in photo evidence.
Stephanie Finn, a bylaw enforcement officer in Port Coquitlam, told the court there had been multiple complaints about Kujo, noting he’d been caught running loose 22 times and had bitten people four times, although the judge dismissed much of the evidence provided by Finn as hearsay.
"Given the evidence before me, I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Kujo is likely to kill or injure in future. This is especially the case because Kujo is frequently found at large requiring him to be seized and impounded,” said the judge.
“In light of this finding, I have no choice but to make an order for the destruction of Kujo.”
