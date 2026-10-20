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Judge who convicted three Indian-origin men for murder rules their early parole ban unconstitutional

Justice Brenda Brown found Abhijeet Singh, Gurkaran Singh, and Khushveer Toor guilty of first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt in May. On Monday she delayed sentencing to February 2027 after finding the mandatory minimum of 25-years with no chance of parole for multiple murderers breaches the Charter.