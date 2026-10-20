BC

Judge who convicted three Indian-origin men for murder rules their early parole ban unconstitutional

Justice Brenda Brown found Abhijeet Singh, Gurkaran Singh, and Khushveer Toor guilty of first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt in May. On Monday she delayed sentencing to February 2027 after finding the mandatory minimum of 25-years with no chance of parole for multiple murderers breaches the Charter.
Court images from R v. Singh, Singh and Toor
Court images from R v. Singh, Singh and ToorIllustration provided from court images and video
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc Supreme Court
Canadian Charter Of Rights
Justice Brenda Brown
Abhijeet Singh
Khushveer Toor
Arnold De Jong
Joanne De Jong
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news