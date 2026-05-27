BC

Kamloops skeptics to rally at BC legislature on fifth anniversary of ‘unmarked graves’ announcement

Widdowson, Shepherd and allies plan to challenge what they call a climate of enforced orthodoxy around residential school claims.
Former Kamloops Indian Residential School, 2022
Former Kamloops Indian Residential School, 2022CBC
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Victoria
Bc
Bcpoli
Lindsay Shepherd
Kamloops
Frances Widdowson
Bc Legislature
Kamloops graves claim
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Western Standard
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