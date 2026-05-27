Kamloops skeptics to rally at BC legislature on fifth anniversary of ‘unmarked graves’ announcement

VICTORIA — Frances Widdowson, Lindsay Shepherd and other vocal skeptics of Canada's residential school graves narrative are expected to gather outside the British Columbia legislature Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the announcement of suspected ‘unmarked graves’ at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.The event comes as the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation continues its investigation into soil anomalies first detected by ground-penetrating radar in May 2021.No human remains have been exhumed or forensically confirmed at the site despite years of work and $12 million in federal funding, specifically earmarked for "Excavations.".Widdowson, a Mount Royal University professor, Shepherd, a commentator and former BC Conservative Party staffer, along with figures including independent MLA Dallas Brodie, are among those organizing or expected to participate in what organizers describe as a call for evidence-based inquiry.Opponents to the protest, meanwhile, describe the event as "residential school denialism."The May 27, 2021, announcement by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc that ground-penetrating radar had located 215 "possible unmarked graves" sparked national and international outrage, flag-lowering orders across Canada, church burnings and widespread protests. It became a catalyst for the federal government's broader unmarked graves searches at former residential school sites.Five years later, the narrative has shifted. The First Nation now refers to the findings as "anomalies" or "potential burials" rather than confirmed remains of children. No excavations have taken place at the Kamloops site as of late 2026.Widdowson has argued that the initial claims remain entirely unproven and that rushing to judgment without forensic verification has damaged public trust and diverted resources from verifiable historical research. Shepherd has criticized what she sees as compelled speech around orange shirts and commemorative flags, drawing controversy for calling displays at the legislature a "disgrace."Both women have faced significant backlash, including accusations of denialism, protests at their events, and, in Widdowson's case, arrests related to trespass during previous public appearances..The gathering at the B.C. legislature is expected to draw a modest crowd of supporters emphasizing free speech, historical accuracy and demands for transparency on spending related to the searches.In Kamloops on Monday, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc held a commemoration involving a march and drumming, decrying what they called rising denialism around the issue. Chief Rosanne Casimir has previously stated the investigation remains ongoing with plans potentially for excavation as early as 2027, pending community approval.The debate has polarized Canadian discourse.Police are expected to monitor the Victoria rally for potential counter-protests, given the heated nature of the topic. Organizers have urged peaceful assembly and focus on data-driven discussion.