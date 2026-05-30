BC

Kerry-Lynne Findlay wins BC Conservative leadership race

Findlay, a former federal cabinet minister, prevailed in a competitive four-ballot contest that tested the party’s unity following last year’s leadership turmoil.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Kerry-Lynne Findlay Screenshot: YouTube
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Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
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Western Standard
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