Kerry-Lynne Findlay wins BC Conservative leadership race

VANCOUVER — Kerry-Lynne Findlay has won the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, securing victory on the fourth ballot in a ranked-choice vote among party members..Findlay, a former federal Conservative MP and cabinet minister, defeated Caroline Elliott, who finished in second place. Peter Milobar was eliminated on the first ballot, Yuri Fulmer on the second, and Iain Black on the third.The results were announced Saturday evening at a leadership event in Vancouver following a week of voting by roughly 26,000 verified party members. The contest, conducted by preferential ballot, saw approximately 95% turnout of those who were verified.Findlay, 71, will replace interim leader Trevor Halford and become the new leader of the Official Opposition. She takes the helm of a party that has seen rapid growth, with membership swelling to a record approximately 42,000.In her victory remarks, Findlay thanked family, party members, and her staff, and pledged to unify the Conservatives as they prepare to challenge the governing New Democrats..The contest was not without controversy, including last-minute disqualifications of several hundred ballots for irregularities, which drew criticism from some quarters.Findlay positioned herself throughout the campaign as the "grassroots candidate" best able to maintain a strong conservative stance and defeat the NDP in the next provincial election.