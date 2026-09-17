BC

Kerry-Lynne Findlays says 'I'm not going anywhere'

She told the Union of BC Municipalities convention she had no knowledge a private investigator had been hired to look at party people, and the Conservative Party are reviewing how the allegation arose.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. Credit
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. CreditDan Knight / @DanKnightMMA on X
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Bcpoli
Heather Maahs
Rob Shaw
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Mauro Francis
The Findlay Files
Pavneet Singh
Katie DeRosa
Jordan Armstrong
Elaine Allan
UBCM
Robert Buffam
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