Kevin Falcon says he is speaking with BC Conservatives about merger

British Columbia United is in trouble in the polls, and leader Kevin Falcon has started to realize this.Falcon said discussions are taking place in private with the BC Conservatives about merging United with it to see if they can beat the NDP. “Egos need to be put aside,” said Falcon at a Tuesday press conference. .He said these talks are focusing on finding common ground. When it comes to names, he acknowledged the Conservatives have an advantage over United. BC Conservative leader John Rustad came into this position in 2023 after he was axed from United. READ MORE: Former BC Liberal MLA becomes Conservative leader“I want to thank the thousands of members of the Conservative Party of British Columbia,” said Rustad. “I appreciate the trust you're putting in my leadership, and I promise you this — no one will outwork me.” The BC Conservatives are beating out the NDP for the first time ever, according to an April 26 poll conducted by Mainstreet Research. READ MORE: Poll finds BC Conservatives lead NDP for first time everIf an election were held today, Mainstreet Research found the Conservatives would finish in first place with 34% of the vote among all voters. Rustad said it “has been quite a ride for the Conservative Party of British Columbia over the past year in terms of gaining across the province.”