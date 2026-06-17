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Kristi Noem takes on advisory role with Vancouver-based mining company

NovaRed Mining Inc. announced Tuesday that former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and current Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas Kristi Noem has joined the Vancouver-based company as a strategic adviser.
Kristi Noem
Kristi NoemImage courtesy of Wikipedia
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