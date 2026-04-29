BC

Land acknowledgments emerge as clear loser in latest BC Conservative leadership debate

Online reactions to the second "sanctioned" Conservative Party of BC leadership debate were dominated by mockery of the opening land acknowledgment, while all five candidates mostly held their own in a format many called tone-deaf.
Five candidates faced off at the Conservative leadership debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network in Vancouver on Friday night.
Five candidates faced off at the Conservative leadership debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network in Vancouver on Friday night.Photo: Alex Zoltan / The Western Standard
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Debate
Peter Milobar
Bc Conservative Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
land acknowledgements
DRIPA
land acknowledgement
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news