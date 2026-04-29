Land acknowledgments emerge as clear loser in latest BC Conservative leadership debate

VANCOUVER — The undisputed loser of the second sanctioned Conservative Party of BC leadership debate, according to online sentiment, was land acknowledgments..X erupted immediately after Tuesday evening’s Conversations Live candidate panel — hosted by Stuart McNish and Vaughn Palmer, and streamed via the Vancouver Sun — with a wave of mockery aimed squarely at the opening land acknowledgment and the moderators’ closing remarks.“Time permitting, we will delve into the intertwined issues of the drug crisis, involuntary care, and healthcare delivery,” co-host Stuart McNish began the evening's event..And then came the pivot: “Today we are coming live from K’emk’emeláy̓ — the ‘land of many maples’ — on the traditional territories of the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, and Squamish First Nations who've lived on and continue to call these lands home."As it happened, time did not permit any discussion on healthcare delivery.Time did permit, however, for veteran BC politics reporter Vaughn Palmer to deliver a minutes-long soliloquy touching on everything from R.B. Bennett to Bonnie Henry.Influencers and rank-and-file conservatives alike called the format tone-deaf, rambling, and off-message for a party trying to appeal to frustrated British Columbians..Notably, no candidates contested or questioned the land acknowledgment out loud, despite at least one candidate making an explicit public pledge to ban the practice throughout the public service only days earlier..Perhaps the most intense moment of the debate came when Peter Milobar told Iain Black to “just say what you mean,” before accusing Black of insinuating his indigenous wife and children could potentially compromise his commitments on DRIPA..Despite that rare flash of tension over DRIPA — the law all five candidates have promised to repeal — the debate never truly caught fire.From the opening land acknowledgment to Vaughn Palmer’s closing ode to John Horgan and Bonnie Henry, X users made clear what they saw as the evening’s undisputed loser: the existing state and decorum of BC politics.