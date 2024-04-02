BC

LAST LAUGH: Vancouver gas prices top a Toonie after April 1 carbon tax hike

Post carbon tax hike, Vancouver has the highest gas prices in North America.
Post carbon tax hike, Vancouver has the highest gas prices in North America.
