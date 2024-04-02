LAST LAUGH: Vancouver gas prices top a Toonie after April 1 carbon tax hike

April Fool’s has come and gone and the last laugh on carbon taxes goes to Metro-Vancouver.That’s because Lotusland has the dubious distinction of paying the highest gasoline prices in the country — and North America — as a consequence of its unwavering support for the Liberal government’s carbon tax policies.According to Gasbuddy.com, prices across the Lower Mainland rose to about $2.02 per litre overnight on Monday — and as high as $2.07 — as a consequence of the three-cent per litre jump in the federal carbon tax.It’s the highest level in more than six months.The irony is that the BC government doesn’t even pay the federal tax; it’s had its own carbon tax in place since 2008. It also means BC residents aren’t eligible for the so-called rebates seven of ten provinces that refuse to collect it are entitled to..Vancouver (has) the distinction of not only being the highest prices for fuel anywhere in North America, but also the highest-taxed jurisdiction for fuel,”Dan McTeague, Canadians for Affordable Energy.Dan McTeague, the head of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said about 82 cents of that price is federal and provincial taxes.“All of those factors combined lead Vancouver to having the distinction of not only being the highest prices for fuel anywhere in North America, but also the highest-taxed jurisdiction for fuel,” he said.Instead of rebates, BC offers tax credits against the cost of the carbon tax. But unlike the federal rebates — which claim 80% of people qualify — barely 65% of British Columbians are eligible, depending on factors such as household net income.And to the Liberal’s credit, BC’s tax credits are barely a fraction of what they actually pay.A single person taking home less than $39,000 will get the maximum credit of $447 a year. Payments are reduced to zero when the income threshold hits $61,000 per year. By contrast, the Ottawa Liberals claim a family of four in Alberta is eligible for about $1,800..About 82 cents of that price is federal and provincial taxes..The provinces’ Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman justified the tax on the grounds that BC residents “really care” about climate change.“Record low snowpack this year (is) going to lead to drought, it’s going to affect agriculture. People went through two of the worst wildfire seasons in history in the last three years,” Heyman said.“We have to stay on the steady course and BC’s carbon tax has proven to be the most effective and least costly measure that we can take to fight climate change since 2008.”The latest gasoline tax hikes for Lotuslanders are on top of increases in alcohol taxes, BC Ferries and even Hydro — which by definition doesn’t emit greenhouse gas..“I don't live in the Pierre Poilievre campaign office and baloney factory. I live in BC,”BC Premier David Eby.In March federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre sent BC Premier David Eby a letter calling on him to oppose the April 1 carbon tax increase on the grounds that British Columbians already pay the highest gas taxes in the country.But he was rebuffed after Eby called it a “baloney factory.”“I don't live in the Pierre Poilievre campaign office and baloney factory. I live in BC,” Eby said.“I am the premier and decisions have consequences. The fact we face is that if we followed Mr. Poilievre's suggestion there would be less money returned to British Columbians after April 1 than there would be if the federal government administered this increase directly."