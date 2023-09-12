Drug super lab

Bryson and Fussi were convicted on two counts of Production of a Controlled Substance after being identified as the cooks at the industrial-scale methamphetamine and fentanyl drug lab, which was located in the community of Lumby, BC.

A BC RCMP Federal Policing investigation that led to the dismantling of one of the largest drug super-labs in BC, and the conviction of all six suspects, has wrapped up with the last two suspects being sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment for their involvement in the production of methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

On August 14, Robyn Leigh Bryson, 38, and Trent Anton Fussi, 33, were each sentenced to concurrently serve a total of 11 years in prison, for the production of fentanyl, and six years of imprisonment for the production of methamphetamine.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

