Left Coast pols ‘disappointed’ with carbon tax exemption — for being too lenient

Lotusland politicos aren’t alone in protesting the feds’ carbon tax exemption for Atlantic Canadians.But unlike Alberta and Saskatchewan, BC’s government thinks it’s ‘unfair’ for the completely opposite reason — because Ottawa had the gall to propose it without consulting them first.Instead, a pair of prominent cabinet misters — and indeed, Premier David Eby himself — are describing Ottawa’s three-year carbon tax exemption for users of home heating oil on the East Coast as “unfortunate” given the province’s own stringent environmental policies. ."We expect better partnership from the federal government.".“This federal announcement, which is unfortunate, because BC is leading Canada with our CleanBC climate action plan," reads a joint statement by Josie Osborne, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, and George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy."We expect better partnership from the federal government.".Instead of repealing it, they want the Liberal government to buck up for heat pump rebates, similar to what’s being offered in Atlantic Canada — or $15,000 for eligible low-to-medium income households, compared to $10,000 in other parts of the country."We've long been pushing the federal government for exactly this sort of joint rebate for people switching from heating oil. We expect the federal government to get this done without any further delay," they said.That sentiment is shared by BC Premier David Eby who rebuffed BC United leader Kevin Falcon’s calls to eliminate the provincial fuel duties. Instead he said in the legislature carbon pricing would remain the province’s key climate change policy instrument.“Our commitment on this side of the house (is) to take strong climate action,” he said..BC has had its own carbon tax since 2008, which adds 16.5 cents per litre on light fuel, including home heating oil, which is scheduled to increase to 28.51 cents by April 1, 2026..Nonetheless, he called on Ottawa to remain vigilant in the face of what pundits are calling Prime Minister Trudeau’s cave-in to political criticism of his climate policies in a key Liberal stronghold.“At a minimum, fairness demands equal treatment of British Columbians,” Eby told a press conference in Victoria on Monday. “People struggling with affordability around home heating face the same struggle in BC. It’s not a distinct or different struggle.”“Here in BC we believe very firmly that part of the climate solution includes recognizing that carbon has a price,” he said.Unlike most provinces and territories, only Quebec, BC and the Northwest Territories collect their own carbon taxes on Ottawa’s behalf. Lotusland has had its own carbon tithe since 2008, which adds 16.5 cents per litre on light fuel, including home heating oil, which is scheduled to increase to 28.51 cents by April 1, 2026.That stance was supported by Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson — even as he and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault were busy doling out cash for “sustainable” senior’s housing in Fogo Island, Newfoundland."As the first jurisdiction in Canada to adopt an economy-wide price on pollution, British Columbia has led the way in showing that pollution pricing can achieve the environmental goals and economic ambitions of British Columbians," Wilkinson said in a statement to the CBC.