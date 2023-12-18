BC

Legal filing says BC Ferries union boss told to ’just shut the eff up' in negotiations

BC Ferries woes are impacting the Vancouver Island economy
BC Ferries woes are impacting the Vancouver Island economyShaun Polczer
Loading content, please wait...
Bc Ferries
British Columbia Labour Relations Board
Bc Ferry And Marine Workers Union

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news