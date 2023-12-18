Legal filing says BC Ferries union boss told to ’just shut the eff up' in negotiations

JSTFU. Exclamation point!That’s what a BC Ferries’ union boss was told during negotiations over a 20% wage hike according to a legal filing for unfair labour practices filed by the BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union.According to the complaint, filed with the BC Labour Relations Board on December 14, BC Ferries’ executive director of labour relations Dean Dobrinsky shouted the expletive-laced comment into a live camera during a Zoom meeting that took place on November 23 to discuss wages and benefits with union representatives.Except that the legal firm didn’t mince words..“Mr. Dobrinsky’s conduct was clearly contrary to the Employer’s bullying and harassment policy“Legal complaint to BC Labour Relations Board.Now union boss Eric McNeely is seeking $2.1 million in damages, according to the suit.“As Mr. Dobrinsky’s conduct was clearly contrary to the Employer’s bullying and harassment policy and no productive conversation was evident, Mr. McNeely left the call, followed shortly by Mr. (Dan) Kimmerly,” who represents commissioned ship’s officers.The BC government’s flagship Crown corporation has been legally barred from going on strike since 2003 after being declared an essential service alongside health care workers.Its 4,700 members have been seeking a new contract since 2020 but negotiations were put on hold during the pandemic. They’re seeking 10% wage increases for each of the past two years along with retroactive hourly adjustments and housing allowances for workers on extreme northern routes, with workers saying they’re essentially homeless on longer voyages.Instead, the complaint says they’ve been subject to “a concerted campaign to undermine the union’s exclusive bargaining agency and lower its reputation among its members. The employer’s efforts have stoked fear and animosity among members which has directly led to discord between the union of members.”.The situation has become so bad terminal workers have complained of being spit on and sworn at by commuters frustrated by cancelled sailings and interminable delays between Vancouver Island and the mainland. BC Ferries has been forced to curtail or even cancel scheduled sailings due to either lack of staff, or poorly maintained vessels that have been stuck in dry dock for repairs during peak periods.Public meetings in places such as Gibson’s Landing — the scene of the famous CBC television show the The Beachcombers — have been marred by threats of violence after a woman reportedly threatened to “take a gun to” company executives. Company spokespeople declined to comment on the complaint while it is in front of the courts.“While we’re aware of the complaint and will be responding to it, there is a limitation to what we can say right now as the matter is now before the Labour Relations Board,” a spokesperson told Vancouver’s CKWX Radio.