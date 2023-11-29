Liberal MP apologizes for implying Poilievre influenced Winnipeg mass shooting

Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, BC) admitted it was unacceptable for him to suggest Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre might have a link to a mass shooting in Winnipeg. “There was not,” tweeted Hardie on Tuesday.“For that, I apologize.”.Hardie said on Monday he was troubled by a mass shooting in Winnipeg and suggested the far right was behind it.READ MORE: Liberal MP implies Poilievre to blame for Winnipeg mass shooting“Might it be the anti-social 'burn everything down' far-right attitude we’re seeing creeping in from the US?” he said. .With this attitude, he said a creep is happening in Canada. He alleged Poilievre is leading the creep. Hardie had doubled down on linking Poilievre to the shooting by saying feathers “were ruffled and flying yesterday after I asked three questions about whether and how right-wing extremism was 'creeping' into Canada from the US and contributing to a rise in violence.”“Yes or no?” he said. “But the issue needs a closer look.”.Canadian author Mark Bohaichuk said he expected these comments from Hardie. “It’s part and parcel of being a post modern neoliberal,” said Bohaichuk. .Former Moose Jaw Today reporter Sami Parvez questioned if Hardie was sincere. “You still didn't remove the tweet,” said Parvez..The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) identified on Monday the four people killed in a shooting in the city's West Broadway neighbourhood on Sunday. WPS said Winnipeg residents Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34; Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33; Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Maxwell Lavalee, 41, died after being shot on Langside Street. The Beardys mother Beverley confirmed they were sisters.