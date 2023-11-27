Liberal MP implies Poilievre to blame for Winnipeg mass shooting

Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, BC) said he was troubled by a mass shooting in Winnipeg and suggested the far right was behind it. “And we've lost so many police officers,” tweeted Hardie on Monday. “Might it be the anti-social 'burn everything down' far-right attitude we’re seeing creeping in from the US?”.With this attitude, he said a creep is happening in Canada. He alleged Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is leading the creep. The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) identified on Monday the four people killed in a shooting in the city's West Broadway neighbourhood on Sunday. WPS said Winnipeg residents Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34; Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33; Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Maxwell Lavalee, 41, died after being shot on Langside Street. The Beardys mother Beverley confirmed they were sisters. Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group Business Analytics and Segmentation Lead Zachary Tisdale said Hardie was wrong about guns. “We need more law-abiding citizens with guns, not less,” said Tisdale..The Breaker News reporter Bob Mackin recommended Hardie look at his own riding, as it was close to the border and lacked dedicated policing. “An open door for criminals to traffic guns, ever since the [Jean] Chretien Liberals shut down the port's police,” said Mackin..Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North, MB) said while debating a Conservative motion to lift vaccine mandates in 2022 that the Conservatives were influenced by the far right. READ MORE: Conservative party is influenced by ‘far right,’ says Liberal MPThe Conservative motion, which was initiated by MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousands Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON), called on the Canadian government to lift all vaccine mandates to protect jobs for federally-regulated employees and to allow for unimpeded travel and trade. It was defeated on with 117 MPs voting for it and 212 voting against.Lamoureux said the motion echoed calls from far-right extremists involved in the Freedom Convoy.