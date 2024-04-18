BC

Liberal MP says capital gains tax hike about respecting workers

Ken Hardie
Ken Hardie Courtesy Ken Hardie/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Taxes
Workers
Aaron Rock
Ken Hardie
Capital Gains
Wealthy People
Budget 2024
Michael Mulligan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news