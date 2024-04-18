Liberal MP says capital gains tax hike about respecting workers

Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, BC) said wealthy people pay taxes on 50% of their capital gains. However, Hardie said workers pay taxes on 100% of their wages. “While Pierre Poilievre is just fine with this, the government is not,” tweeted Hardie on Wednesday. “It's not fair and we’re fixing it.”.Mulligan Defence Lawyers lawyer Michael Mulligan said facts matter. “You are not ‘fixing’ something,” said Mulligan. “You are unable to control your spending, inducing inflation, borrowing money every year with no plan to stop and are trying to distract from failure.”.Harvest Bible Church pastor Aaron Rock accused Hardie of not understanding the difference between capital gains and wages. “Or he does and is just lying,” said Rock..Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced Budget 2024 on Tuesday, with Canadian corporations paying more tax and those who earn more than $250,000 in capital gains expected to pay more. READ MORE: UPDATED: Budget 2024 sees tax increases on corporations, capital gains of more than $250,000Canadians earning more than $250,000 will now have to pay taxes from half to two-thirds. The Canadian government estimated that will involve 0.13% of the population.The capital gains tax increase will all affect companies and trusts, which is expected to impact about 12% of Canada’s corporations and those with an average income of $1.42 million.