BC

Liberal MP threatens National Post editor by saying feds fund her salary

Taleeb Noormohamed on Aug. 13, 2018
Taleeb Noormohamed on Aug. 13, 2018 Courtesy Nic Amaya/CBC News
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Media
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Canadian Government
The National Post
Jonathan Kay
Taleeb Noormohamed
Media Subsidies
Ryan O'Connor
Terry Newman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news