Liberal MP threatens National Post editor by saying feds fund her salary

Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed (Vancouver Granville, BC) has told National Post Comment senior editor Terry Newman stop criticizing the Canadian government. This is because the Canadian government has been providing the National Post with media subsidies to keep it operating, Noormohamed said"Your paper wouldn't be in business were it not for the subsidies that the government that you hate put in place — the same subsidies your [Donald] Trump-adjacent foreign hedge fund owners gladly take to pay your salary," tweeted Noormohamed over the weekend..Noormohamed was commenting on Newman saying the Liberals and Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller have harmed Canada since coming to power. "Incredible how much damage a party and minister can do to a country in nine years," said Newman..Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay joked about Noormohamed doing a good job. "Where's her gratitude for all that Liberal cash, right?" said Kay. "Oh and maybe remind the lady that you know people who can audit her taxes.".Zayouna Law Firm lawyer Ryan O'Connor said Noormohamed was threatening Newman for criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Liberal MP to media: our government pays your salaries, so shut up and stop criticizing the Prime Minister," said O'Connor..Trudeau said in February he is not trying to control the media with the various subsidies he has established. READ MORE: WATCH: Trudeau insists he is not buying off media despite $595 million bailoutTo try to assist the media, Trudeau created a $595 million media bailout for various publications, provides the CBC with an additional $1.3 billion per year, and has spent money on subsidies for television stations. "We're trying to support journalism in this country and across this country, but no government can do it alone," he said.