The economic impact of the BC port strike is starting to be felt in neighbouring provinces as business and government officials urge the Feds to order longshoremen back to work.

On Wednesday the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBT) launched a live ‘port shutdown calculator’ on its website that was approaching $10 billion in disrupted trade since the labour dispute started.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

So let me get this straight, the truckers disrupted trade and they were deemed terrorists by the media but this disruption is a labor dispute. I wonder if they'll call in heavily armed police to get it fixed.

