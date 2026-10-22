Lowan says Greens would lean NDP if they hold the balance of power

VANCOUVER - BC Green Leader Emily Lowan would lean toward supporting the NDP if her party holds the balance of power after Saturday’s election, CTV legislative reporter Robert Buffam said Thursday morning.Buffam posted that Lowan told CTV Vancouver’s Keri Adams she would lean towards supporting the NDP in that scenario..The comment lands two days before Final Voting Day. Published polls this week put the Conservatives ahead of the NDP, with the Greens in single or low double digits. Mainstreet Research’s October 17-18 survey of 907 adults had Conservatives at 41.7% and the NDP at 36% among decided voters, with Greens at 14.6%. Angus Reid’s October 15-19 survey put Conservatives at 46% and the NDP at 43% among decided and leaning voters, with Greens at 8%.On Thursday, Mainstreet Research president Quito Maggi posted that the race is starting to look "wild," with the Greens tied for second and leading the NDP in multiple regions. He said the NDP is collapsing quickly but that he needs one more day in the field to confirm..Lowan is the BC Green candidate in Saanich North and the Islands. The party currently holds two seats in the legislature. Incumbent Rob Botterell is not seeking re-election there. Jeremy Valeriote is seeking re-election in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.In a Wednesday interview with The Tyee, Lowan said the Greens have “core values and hard lines” and “a high bar and terms and conditions to partnership.” She said those conversations would need to happen after the election. During last week’s leaders debate she called proportional representation her top priority if the Greens held the balance of power.The party declined to renew its cooperation agreement with the NDP in February 2026..Premier David Eby asked Green voters on Sunday to switch to the NDP, saying the Green vote decided 11 seats in 2024. Lowan called that appeal a scare tactic.As of Thursday morning, neither the Conservative Party of BC nor the NDP had issued a public response to Buffam’s report of Lowan’s comment.Final Voting Day is Saturday, October 24.