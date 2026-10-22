BC

Lowan says Greens would lean NDP if they hold the balance of power

CTV’s Robert Buffam reported Thursday morning that the BC Green leader told the network she would lean toward supporting the NDP in a minority legislature. Final Voting Day is Saturday.
BC Greens leader Emily Lowan
BC Greens leader Emily LowanPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bc Ndp
Bc Greens
Jeremy Valeriote
Emily Lowan
Rob Botterell
Robert Buffam
BC Election 2026
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