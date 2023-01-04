Man with 115 convictions caught with $40K in stolen art from Vancouver gallery By Reid Small Reid Small Reporter (BC) Author twitter Author email Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy CBC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 in fine art from a Vancouver art gallery, police said Tuesday, noting the suspect has more than 115 previous convictions.Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers arrested the chronic offender Saturday after the gallery owner called 911 to report “a known thief” had wandered in before stealing a valuable piece of art.Later that day investigators executed a search warrant and recovered a second piece of art which had been stolen from the same store a day prior.Francis Boivin, 50, has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000.“Our officers responded quickly, reviewed security video, and immediately recognized the suspect,” said VPD’s Sgt. Steve Addison.“The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art.”READ MORE: Prolific offender with hundreds of police files released in Kelowna, again Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bc News Vancouver Theft Chronic Offender Prolific Offender Crime Vancouver Police Vpd Reid Small Reporter (BC) Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media. Author twitter Author email Follow Reid Small Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments gtkeough Jan 4, 2023 3:38pm Mr. Boivin's allowed call will probably be to his main supporter / rehabilitator...Trudope. One thing with the revolving door...cops know just where to go to make the arrest, not much investigation required. lol. ( not really ). Report Add Reply northrungrader Jan 4, 2023 3:21pm Catch and release, we could save millions by hiring fishermen instead of police. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Jordan Peterson says Ontario psychologist regulator requesting he do social media course SLOBODIAN: Unity Convoy still going to Winnipeg HORWOOD: Vaccine injuries are the sleeper issue that will rear its head in 2023 Mother can 'chemically castrate' 7-year-old son after father loses court battle KRAYDEN: Trudeau's titanic ego can never face the rejection of the voters
(2) comments
Mr. Boivin's allowed call will probably be to his main supporter / rehabilitator...Trudope. One thing with the revolving door...cops know just where to go to make the arrest, not much investigation required. lol. ( not really ).
northrungrader Jan 4, 2023 3:21pm Catch and release, we could save millions by hiring fishermen instead of police.
