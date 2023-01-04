VPD
Image courtesy CBC

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 in fine art from a Vancouver art gallery, police said Tuesday, noting the suspect has more than 115 previous convictions.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers arrested the chronic offender Saturday after the gallery owner called 911 to report “a known thief” had wandered in before stealing a valuable piece of art.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(2) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Mr. Boivin's allowed call will probably be to his main supporter / rehabilitator...Trudope. One thing with the revolving door...cops know just where to go to make the arrest, not much investigation required. lol. ( not really ).

northrungrader
northrungrader

Catch and release, we could save millions by hiring fishermen instead of police.

