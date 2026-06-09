BC

Manifesto for revived BC Liberal Party circulates days after Findlay’s narrow Conservative leadership win

Should British Columbians revive the twice-failed BC Liberal brand? A 19-page manifesto says 'yes.'
The cover of the newly circulated “It’s time to build a Liberal party in B.C.” manifesto features a red-tinted image of the B.C. Legislature. The 19-page action plan, which includes draft constitution and bylaws, was posted publicly by CKNW host Jas Johal on X.
The cover of the newly circulated “It’s time to build a Liberal party in B.C.” manifesto features a red-tinted image of the B.C. Legislature. The 19-page action plan, which includes draft constitution and bylaws, was posted publicly by CKNW host Jas Johal on X.@JasJohal on X
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Bc United
Bc Liberal Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
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