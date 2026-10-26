BC

Many longtime BC NDP incumbents will not return to the legislature

“It breaks my heart, and I accept full responsibility for that outcome,” Eby said.
A still from a video posted September 27 shows a person on the sidewalk near supporters holding a Terry Yung campaign sign in Vancouver-Yaletown.
A still from a video posted September 27 shows a person on the sidewalk near supporters holding a Terry Yung campaign sign in Vancouver-Yaletown.Still from a video posted by Mr Bench on X. Faces blurred.
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David Eby
Adrian Dix
Mike Farnworth
Bc Ndp
Raj Chouhan
Jodie Wickens
Rick Glumac
Rohini Arora
BC Election 2026
Terry Yung
Amna Shah
Jagrup Brar
Garry Begg
Jessie Sunner
Anne Kang
Janet Routledge
Paul Choi
Susie Chant
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