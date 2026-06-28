BC

Many Tumbler Ridge residents opposed to demolishing town school where massacre took place

A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.
A photo outside of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. WS Will Vasseur
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David Eby
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