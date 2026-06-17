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Maya Gebala smiles again as recovery advances at remarkable rate

Four months after a catastrophic brain injury in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting, Maya Gebala is leaving hospital grounds, flashing intentional smiles, and showing her family the fighter they always knew. Her remarkable progress offers a beacon of hope amid ongoing recovery.
Maya
MayaSource: Facebook / Cia Later
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Ufc
Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Maya Gebala
David Gebala
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