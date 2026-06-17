Maya Gebala smiles again as recovery advances at remarkable rate

VANCOUVER — Four months after being shot three times during a mass shooting at her Tumbler Ridge school, 12-year-old Maya Gebala is taking her first significant steps back into the world — literally..The young survivor, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury, recently left BC Children’s Hospital grounds for a day at Vancouver’s Bloedel Conservatory, smiling in the sun as her family described the outing as a powerful symbol of progress.“It feels really good to step away,” her father David Gebala shared publicly. “Now that we can leave (the) hospital grounds, she gets to experience life again."The story of Maya’s recovery began on February 10, 2026, when she was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver in critical condition after being shot three times in the head and neck during the mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge School.Doctors later described the injuries as a catastrophic brain injury, with a bullet striking her skull and sending bone fragments through her brain. She required immediate and ongoing neurosurgical care.The attack left eight people dead, including students and an educational assistant at the school, as well as two victims at the gunman’s home earlier that day..In the weeks that followed, Maya remained in intensive care as her family kept a constant vigil at her bedside. She underwent multiple surgeries to address her injuries and complications, including infections and swelling.On or around May 5, Maya had her fifth surgery — a cranioplasty to repair her damaged skull with a synthetic implant. Her father reported the procedure was a success. .“Maya’s cranioplasty was a success!” David Gebala wrote on social media. “The surgery took a little longer than expected, but the team took their time to ensure everything was done correctly.”Post-surgery updates noted no visible signs of infection and positive early responses. Maya opened her eye, lifted her head to look around, moved her hand and leg, and squeezed fingers. “Our sweet, innocent little girl has been through so much,” her father wrote. “It breaks my heart to watch her endure all of this, but at the same time, I’ve never been more proud of what a fighter she is.”By early June, her left eye — affected by cranial nerve palsy — was showing gradual improvement, opening about halfway with coordinated blinking..The most visible sign of progress came this past weekend when Maya was well enough to leave hospital grounds for a day trip to the Bloedel Conservatory. Photos shared by her father captured her in a sunny setting, smiling and engaged. “Look who gets to leave the hospital grounds!” he wrote. “Many more walks to come with this amazing weather.”.The family had considered specialized care options in the United States, including an offer from UFC president Dana White to cover treatment and travel, but ultimately remained in Vancouver as Maya’s condition stabilized enough for continued care at BC Children’s Hospital..Her family continues to share updates emphasizing her strength and their gratitude for the medical teams and public support. While the road ahead involves continued rehabilitation and monitoring, the milestones reached so far — from surviving critical injuries to experiencing moments of normalcy again — stand as testament to her resilience and the care surrounding her.As her father wrote after one recent positive day: “I love you so much, my sweet baby girl.”