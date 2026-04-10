BC

Maya’s family accepts Dana White’s offer for aggressive rehab in Los Angeles

After extensive research and soul-searching, parents commit to intensive private care as Maya exits ICU and exceeds expectations.
Maya
MayaSource: Facebook / Cia Later
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Bc
Los Angeles
Ufc
Dana White
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Maya Gebala

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