BC

Merritt mayor calls on Ottawa to intervene in recurring ER closures amid wildfires

Merritt’s mayor is so fed up with repeated ER shutdowns during wildfire season that he’s asking Ottawa to seize control from the province.
Minister Josie Osborne
Minister Josie OsbornePhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
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Bc
Bcpoli
Healthcare
State Of Emergency
Merritt
Elenore Sturko
Josie Osborne
ER closures
Mike Goetz
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Western Standard
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