Messages of love, support and unity, as Canadian leaders spoke with Tumbler Ridge residents

TUMBLER RIDGE — Prime Minister Mark Carney, CPC Leader Pierre Poilevre and other federal and provincial leaders gathered in Tumbler Ridge on Friday and delivered messages of love, support and unity as the community continues to grieve following the tragic shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. "I know that nothing I can say will bring your children home," said Carney to open his remarks at a town vigil. "I know that no words for me or anyone can fill the silence in your homes tonight, and I won't pretend otherwise, but I, the leader of the opposition, the leader of all the federal parties, wanted you to hear not from Ottawa, not through a screen, but standing here together in your home.""We wanted you to hear the Canadians are with you, and we will always be with you. We wanted you to hear that whatever portion of your sadness that Canadians can bear to help to ease your heavy load, we will gladly do so."Carney's remarks set the tone for an emotional hour, in which leaders from all parts of Canada, and all political parties, gathered to show their support for the community of Tumbler Ridge following Tuesday's deadly shooting that took the lives of eight victims. ."We are a nation with a broken heart, but we are also a nation with open arms, and those arms wrap all of the people of Tumbler Ridge in love," said Poilevre in his remarks. "We are all, today, Tumbler Ridge strong."This sentiment was emphasized by Carney, Poilevre, Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and Governor General Mary Simon, all travelling together from Ottawa to Tumbler Ridge."We all lead political parties, but today there are no Conservatives, there are no Liberals, New Democrats, Greens or Bloc Québécois," Poilevre said. "We are all as we were in that plane together, mothers and fathers. We all watched our kids go to school, expecting them to come back safely. ""We've all had that experience when the child leaves your sight for even an instant, that terror that gives us a tiny, minuscule glimpse at the absolute heartache that the parents who have lost so much are suffering today.".B.C. Premier David Eby spoke to the struggling community on Friday and shared the story of a teacher and his child, both of whom were inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday, that exemplified a small portion of the heroic acts from that day.The teacher in the story acted immediately when he heard the alarm, barricading his door to protect his students; however, one of his students, his son, was in the washroom at the time.In that moment, the teacher had to decide whether to open the door to let his son return safely or keep his promise to the other students' parents and keep the door barricaded.The teacher ultimately chose to protect the students, and his son was taken in by another teacher with older students, who helped keep him calm during the traumatic situation.At the same time, the teacher saw an injured kid in the hallway and pulled the child into his classroom, where two of the students administered first aid.."I hope that I never called to do what those students who stepped up that day, I hope I've never called on to do what they had to do," said Eby. "But having spent a couple days here now at Tumbler Ridge, I can tell you that what they did is emblematic at this time.""The teachers in that school, every student in that school who followed the directions of the teachers, who did what they were told to do, what they trained and practiced to do, saved lives. And in those actions, in those heroic actions, are the seeds of the recovery of this community, because the future of Tumbler Ridge is in that school."Eby also told the students in attendance that the province is still working on logistics, but he promised they would never be forced to return to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School again..Along with love, the messages focused on the strength that the community of Tumbler Ridger has already exemplified, and will undoubtedly display in the days, weeks, months and years to come."The people here are known for their relentless, hard work, their hearty nature," Poilevre said. "You fight your own battles, but you're never, never far away from helping a neighbour in need. Some may call these ordinary people, but there's nothing ordinary about the people in this town. You are extraordinary."Carney shared the story of Quebec MP Nathalie Provost, who is a survivor of the Ecole Polytechnique school shooting in 1989, which took the lives of 14 women. Provost was shot in the leg, foot, and forehead by the gunman."I share her story not because healing is simple. It's not. Not because there's a timeline for grief. There isn't. No one can tell you how to share your burden," Carney said."But that woman, Nathalie Provost, is proof, living, breathing, proof, that it's possible to endure the unendurable. That the horror of what happened doesn't have to be the end of what's to come."Carney and Poilevre each took time to share short statements to help the public personally understand each of the eight victims."Each one of them had dreams," Poilevre said. "So what do we do at their loss? How can we assure that they live on in this world, even after they pass into the next? Through our memories of their incredible lives, and by holding our own children a little extra tight, remembering that we have nothing but the present.".Poilevre capped off his remarks by sharing a poem titled "When Tomorrow Starts Without Me" by David M. Romano."When tomorrow starts without me and I'm not there to see; If the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry the way you did today; While thinking of the many things we didn't get to say. "I know how much you love me as much as I love you; And each time that you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. But when tomorrow starts without me please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand. "She said my place was ready in heaven far above; And that I'd have to leave behind, all those I dearly love. But as I turned to walk away, a tear fell from my eye; For all my life, I'd always thought I didn't want to die. "I had so much to live for, so much yet to do; it seemed almost impossible, that I was leaving you. I thought of all the yesterdays, the good ones and the bad; I thought of all the love we shared, and all the fun we had."If I could relive yesterday just even for awhile, I'd say goodbye and kiss you and maybe see you smile. But then I fully realized that this could never be; for emptiness and memories would take the place of me. "And when I thought of worldly things I might miss come tomorrow; I thought of you, and when I did, my heart was filled with sorrow. But when I walked through heaven's gates I felt so much at home; when God looked down and smiled at me from His great golden throne. "He said, "This is eternity and all I've promised you; today your life on earth is past, but here it all starts anew. I promise no tomorrow, but today will always last; and since each day's the same day, there's no longing for the past. But you have been so faithful, so trusting and so true; though at times you did do things, you knew you shouldn't do. But you have been forgiven and now at last you're free; so won't you take my hand and share my life with me?" "So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart for every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart."