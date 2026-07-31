BC

Missing 81-year-old B.C. hiker found dead in Waterton Lakes National Park

A major search operation remains underway in Waterton Lakes National Park as emergency crews work to locate an 81-year-old Bob Toothill
A major search operation remains underway in Waterton Lakes National Park as emergency crews work to locate an 81-year-old Bob ToothillParks Canada/Facebook
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Police Dog Services
Parks Canada
Waterton Lakes National Park
Bob Toothill
SARSAR
The Great Divide Trail
Pincher Creek RCMP
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