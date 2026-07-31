Missing 81-year-old B.C. hiker found dead in Waterton Lakes National Park

CALGARY — The search for an 81-year-old British Columbia hiker in Waterton Lakes National Park has ended after RCMP confirmed he was found deceased.Pincher Creek RCMP released a statement Friday that the hiker, a resident of Golden, B.C., was located deceased on Thursday after a seven-day search operation involving multiple agencies.The man, identified as Bob Toothill, had departed Waterton Lakes National Park on July 16 from the Alderson-Carthew Summit Trailhead and was hiking the Great Divide Trail. He was expected to arrive in Coleman, Alberta, on July 22 but did not reach his destination.RCMP said the search involved Parks Canada, RCMP officers, Alberta Search and Rescue teams, Parks Canada drone pilots, Alberta RCMP Air Services, Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services, and specialized Police Service Dogs.Before his death was confirmed, Parks Canada had focused search efforts on the western portion of Waterton Lakes National Park after Toothill's backpack was located in the Tamarack Basin area..Toothill's daughter, Natalie Neustaedter, had told Shootin' the Breeze that her father was an experienced backcountry hiker and had contacted family members during his trip to report seeing grizzly bears in the area.Neustaedter said Toothill had told family that hikers ahead of him had been "charged by a grizzly" and that he had seen "a sow and cubs" himself. She said he planned to head into a meadow to avoid the bears but did not request to be picked up at that time.The Great Divide Trail stretches more than 1,100 kilometres through the Canadian Rockies across Alberta and British Columbia, passing through some of Canada's most remote wilderness. The route includes rugged mountain terrain where weather conditions can change quickly, and access can be challenging for emergency responders.The Western Standard reached out to Pincher Creek RCMP for additional information, RCMP said no further details are available at this time and confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.