BC

Mixed reactions to Findlay video painting Eby as culture-war strongman

The Conservative leader’s AI-tinged Eby-as-strongman video splits the room.
Still from the video released Monday by Conservative Party of British Columbia Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. The montage opens with this Soviet-style military portrait as part of her attack on Premier David Eby’s government over culture-war priorities and inaction on church arsons.
Still from the video released Monday by Conservative Party of British Columbia Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. The montage opens with this Soviet-style military portrait as part of her attack on Premier David Eby’s government over culture-war priorities and inaction on church arsons.Kerry-Lynne Findlay / X
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Elenore Sturko
Bcndp
Culture War
Dictator
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative
CentreBC
Mo Amir
The Findlay Files
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Western Standard
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