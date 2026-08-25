MLA Paton claims Findlay’s chief of staff offered him a paid job for seat resignation

Delta South MLA Ian Paton says Chris Delaney promised him an agriculture advisor role matching his MLA salary if he quit to clear a byelection path for Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Findlay denies any such inducement was made.

Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar (left) and Delta South MLA Ian Paton speak to reporters outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on August 24, 2026, after Paton announced he is leaving the Conservative caucus to sit as an independent. Photo: Ben O’Hara-Byrne / X