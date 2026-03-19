BC

Moody's downgrades British Columbia's credit rating amid exploding deficit

This latest credit downgrade from Moody's marks yet another blow to British Columbia's fiscal standing under the David Eby-led BC NDP government, continuing a troubling pattern of successive cuts driven by exploding deficits and unchecked spending growth.
David Eby
David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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John Rustad
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