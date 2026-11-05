BC

Mother of BC boy who wore Hitler costume defends his actions

"It’s Halloween; we need to relax," says mother of teen photographed in Hitler costume for Halloween as local Jewish organisations reprimand "heinous" outfit
The mother of the Vancouver boy who dressed up as Hitler for Halloween has come out in defence of her son's actions
The mother of the Vancouver boy who dressed up as Hitler for Halloween has come out in defence of her son's actionsImages taken from @604Raw and @DahliaKurtz on X/Twitter
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Freedom Of Expression
Halloween
Adolf Hitler
Langley
City Of Vancouver
Nazi
Halloween Costumes
anti-semitism
Dressing up as Hitler
Nazi costume
Jewish Federation of B.C.