BC

Mounties escorting students to school in Bella Coola after deadly bear attack kills mother and daughter

Increased RCMP presence in and around Bella Coola as the search for the bear responsible for the death of a mother and daughter continues
Grizzly Bear
Grizzly BearNature Alberta
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Bear Attack
Bc News
Bc Rcmp
grizzly attack
Bella Coola
Nuxalk Nation
BC Bear Attack