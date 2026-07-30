BC

Mysterious X account drops alleged Findlay message about MLA Teresa Wat as executive director leaves

A newly created X account posted an alleged private message in which Findlay referred to Richmond MLA Teresa Wat as “CCP.” The leader responded without denying the claim, while longtime executive director Angelo Isidorou announced his departure the same day.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Angelo Isidorou
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative
Iain Black
Conservative Party of BC
Apollo Chung
The Findlay Files
Phil Dippenaar
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