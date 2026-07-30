Mysterious X account drops alleged Findlay message about MLA Teresa Wat as executive director leaves

VANCOUVER — It was a remarkably busy Wednesday for Kerry-Lynne Findlay and the Conservative Party of BC, beginning with a newly created X account styling itself after The X-Files posting an alleged private message from her leadership campaign in which she referred to Richmond MLA Teresa Wat as “CCP" and ending with longtime executive director Angelo Isidorou announcing he was leaving the party on “amicable and mutual terms.”The X account, @thefindlayfiles, was created July 26 with a default avatar and blue checkmark. Its Wednesday post presented what it described as a screenshot from an internal KLF leadership campaign group chat dated May 6. In the message, attributed to “Hon. Kerry - Lynne Findlay,” she appears to forward a document and write that she does not have time to read it because of a scheduled interview. The message continues: “Remember that WeChat is China Govt controlled and Teresa Watt MLA is CCP & sold many memberships to CCP Chinese in Richmond. The Chinese community that supports us knows this.”.The post noted that Wat had supported rival leadership candidate Iain Black. The screenshot contains several typos, including the spelling “Watt.”Findlay’s response, posted later in the day, made no reference to the alleged text, the account, or the substance of the claim. She wrote that she had spoken with Wat, who serves as the party’s critic for multiculturalism and community partnerships..“I had a wonderful discussion today with MLA Teresa Wat,” Findlay posted. “I appreciated the opportunity to express my gratitude for her support and dedication. I especially value her contributions, experience, and the important role she plays in bringing our team together.”She added that building relationships with the Chinese Canadian community “through meaningful engagement, service, and participation in community events across British Columbia has always been important to me.” Findlay closed by stating that increased scrutiny and “political attacks” were inevitable as the party gains momentum, but that Conservatives would not allow them to “distract or divide us.”The same evening, Isidorou posted a lengthy farewell statement. He described his tenure as “the honour of a lifetime,” noting that when he joined the party in 2022 it was polling at 2%, had a broken website, old branding, no money and almost no members. Under his watch as executive director and campaign manager, he said, the party surged to become the Official Opposition and came within reach of government..“The Hon. Kerry-Lynne Findlay has a fresh mandate from our members and is leading our party into the next chapter,” Isidorou wrote. “I wish her and her team the very best of luck. I leave on amicable and mutual terms.”Findlay issued a brief accompanying statement saying she appreciated the continuity Isidorou provided “during an early transition time” and wished him success in his next chapter. Reports also indicated that managing director Phil Dippenaar had departed.The "Findlay Files" account had earlier posted an X-Files-style video targeting staffer Apollo Chung’s background and a satirical graphic of “new directives” that mocked recent reporting on terminology guidance from Findlay’s office. It has claimed to possess a “treasure trove” of further internal material..Findlay narrowly won the party leadership on May 30 with 51% of the vote on the final ballot. Since then she has installed campaign loyalists in key caucus roles amid significant staff turnover.The authenticity of the alleged May 6 message has not been independently verified.