BC

Nanaimo's new 'anti-racism' toolkit encourages residents to report 'micro-aggressions' to police

The Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society’s guide classifies everyday questions like “Where are you from?” as potential hate incidents and encourages formal reporting.
Cover of the Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society’s Anti-Racism & Anti-Hate Toolkit being distributed throughout Nanaimo, British Columbia.
Cover of the Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society’s Anti-Racism & Anti-Hate Toolkit being distributed throughout Nanaimo, British Columbia.Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society Anti-Racism & Anti-Hate Toolkit, May 2026
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Nanaimo
Department Of Justice
Hate Crimes
Canadian Department Of Justice
Anti-Racism Program
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