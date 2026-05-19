Nanaimo's new 'anti-racism' toolkit encourages residents to report 'micro-aggressions' to police

VANCOUVER — A new federally funded ‘anti-racism toolkit' released this month by the Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society offers Nanaimo residents a detailed checklist for spotting “prejudice in daily life,” complete with guidance on reporting “microaggressions” and deploying “bystander intervention tactics.”The 22-page document, developed with money from the Department of Justice Canada’s Victims and Survivors of Crime Week Grant Program, positions itself as a practical resource for recognizing racism, hate incidents, and crimes.The self-described 'anti-racism toolkit' opens with the now-standard land acknowledgment framing both the authors, and presumably non-indigenous readers, as "settlers on unceded Snuneymuxw First Nation territory" who "benefit from colonization.".In terms of examining specific incidents of "racism" and "hate," the toolkit draws a distinction between hate crimes under the Criminal Code and non-criminal ‘hate incidents.’The latter category is defined subjectively: actions or speech that, “in the view of the person who experiences or witnesses them,” target someone based on actual or perceived characteristics and are intended to “significantly dehumanize, humiliate, degrade, injure, silence and/or victimize.”It explicitly folds in microaggressions, citing examples such as asking a person "Where are you really from?" along with video links illustrating the point..“Impact matters more than intent” is presented as a key reminder.The guide also covers stereotyping, systemic racism embedded in laws and institutions, and intersectionality as overlapping systems of disadvantage.While actual violence, threats, and property damage motivated by hate are already criminal offences, the document encourages treating a much wider range of perceived slights with formal attention.It notes that ‘hate’ — no matter how broadly defined — is underreported and urges residents to document incidents even when unsure whether they qualify as crimes.The toolkit explicitly tells readers to contact police non-emergency lines or visit a station in person “if you are unsure whether a hate crime has occurred..For those who "witness something," the toolkit promotes the “5Ds model” — Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, Direct — which instructs readers to assess safety, engage indirectly, gather evidence, check on the targeted person later, and "confront when appropriate."It provides separate steps for people who experience an incident: secure safety, seek help, document details, and report.The guide lists numerous community organizations, victim services, and mental health lines as additional avenues.Its practical value will no doubt be measured by who reads it and whether it helps residents navigate genuine threats or instead encourages seeing bias in routine interactions as something worthy of calling the police over.For now, Nanaimo has another official resource telling people what to watch for, whom to call, and how to intervene when they suspect prejudice — however subtle — may be at work.