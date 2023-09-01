Natural gas

Nanaimo is known for its famous nut bars.

Now it has become the latest Canadian city to ban natural gas in new construction as part of broader plans to accelerate its net-zero goals.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(10) comments

Why is it municipal government tends to be woke leftists? Nobody normal wanted the positions?

So instead of forced air heating we will try and use electricity. So new homes will go back to using water or steam radiators like we used in the old days. Except that electricity is a poor form of heat, rather than coal or natural that was used in history. Not to mention that radiator heating means a lot of water piping being run and radiators that take up a lot of space. This is an example of the dumb leading the blind. No thoughts on what to do just a reaction to ban things. This is so typical of socialist thinking, don't try and solve a problem just rush headlong into banning or capping and leave the problem solving to others.

The moment I heard "they" want to ban natural gas stoves I bought a new professional natural gas range which will last me for the remainder of my life.

When they said I shouldn't own an AR-15, I obtained an RPAL and bought an AR-15. EV's? Just bought a new gas powered truck which should last me through the turmoil that is coming when EV owners discover that they believed in a pipe dream.

Another example of what is plaguing the entire planet. Did the nine members of the Nanaimo base their decision from public input or carry out any kind of a survey.

Governments everywhere are carrying out their own twisted agendas! Stop paying taxes until they realize they are our servants.

The blind leading the blind. Most hot water heating equipment will still be in use in 27 years??? Sell me one of those amazing water heaters!

WEF infected scum

Idiots !!

Good thing there are still trees on the island, 100% renewable too, just takes hundreds of years. I hope my step kids escape the insanity of lower BC, before they burn themselves down.

Also, Alberta better get building those new homes.... this type of government abuse will result in mass exodus to our province.... I personally know of many who have done so already. Lots of BC and Ontario plates outside of open houses on the weekends. We look pretty good to the people stuck with looney toon governments.

I will be interested to see how this plays out in the upcoming years. Meanwhile, Albertans would just simply freeze to death....

