Nanaimo is known for its famous nut bars.
Now it has become the latest Canadian city to ban natural gas in new construction as part of broader plans to accelerate its net-zero goals.
After a contentious debate, city council voted 5-4 to accelerate adoption of British Columbia’s ‘Zero Carbon Step Code’ to 2024, six years ahead of the province’s 2030 timeline.
In May, BC’s provincial government introduced what are essentially amendments to the building code to impose 20% higher energy efficiency requirements for new builds. Although it doesn’t specify fuel sources, it gives broad leeway to municipalities to impose their own rules.
What it means for Nanaimo is that natural gas won’t be allowed as a primary heating source in homes and new buildings, although ‘ancillary’ heat sources such as gas fireplaces, stoves, hot water heaters — and presumably barbecues — will still be allowed.
Some want those banned too.
It comes despite assurances from Fortis, the province’s natural gas utility, to supply 100% ‘renewable’ gas from sources such as landfills and farms — to no avail.
In submissions to council ahead of the vote, environmentalists cited this season’s forest fires for providing a sense of urgency to impose the ban, which was opposed by home builders and gas fitters in addition to Fortis.
Nanaimo follows Vancouver, Victoria and Quebec City to impose similar bans. Toronto is considering one.
Environmental advocates are urging the Liberal government to impose similar restrictions nation-wide. According to the Canada Green Building Council “decarbonization” of all new and even existing buildings will be required for Canada to meet net-zero climate targets by 2050.
For Canada to achieve its 2030 and 2050 climate targets, building owners and operators will need to upgrade, retrofit, and ultimately decarbonize hundreds of millions of square metres of building space,” it says on its website.
“Yet, most combustion-based space heating and hot water equipment installed today will still be in operation in 2050, which is incompatible with the climate goals of governments and many private sector owners and investors. Eliminating combustion must be prioritized in every building design and retrofit.”
In the US, a handful of cities have moved to ban natural gas appliances in addition to new hookups, including San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and Cambridge, Massachusetts. Other cities, like Los Angeles are considering them.
In May, New York became the first state to ban fossil fuel combustion in new buildings outright, starting in 2026 for structures under seven storeys and 2029 for everything else. The law includes exemptions for emergency backup generators, hospitals, commercial kitchens and even laundromats.
“New York State is leading the way in ending America’s devastating addiction to fossil fuels,” said Alex Beauchamp, Food & Water Watch spokesman, at the time. “The rest of the country must now catch up.”
But that is facing pushback from a majority of residents — 53% oppose it — and other states that want a federal ban on state and municipal natural gas bans. States such as Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado and Texas have passed laws against restricting natural gas utilities and consumers’ right to choose energy sources. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed similar legislation in 2021.
In April, a federal appeals court ruled that Berkeley, CA — the first to impose a ban on gas hookups in 2019 — doesn’t have jurisdiction to enforce it.
Proponents of the ruling argued the bans were contributing to energy poverty in California which has some of the highest electricity rates.
Why is it municipal government tends to be woke leftists? Nobody normal wanted the positions?
So instead of forced air heating we will try and use electricity. So new homes will go back to using water or steam radiators like we used in the old days. Except that electricity is a poor form of heat, rather than coal or natural that was used in history. Not to mention that radiator heating means a lot of water piping being run and radiators that take up a lot of space. This is an example of the dumb leading the blind. No thoughts on what to do just a reaction to ban things. This is so typical of socialist thinking, don't try and solve a problem just rush headlong into banning or capping and leave the problem solving to others.
The moment I heard "they" want to ban natural gas stoves I bought a new professional natural gas range which will last me for the remainder of my life.
When they said I shouldn't own an AR-15, I obtained an RPAL and bought an AR-15. EV's? Just bought a new gas powered truck which should last me through the turmoil that is coming when EV owners discover that they believed in a pipe dream.
Another example of what is plaguing the entire planet. Did the nine members of the Nanaimo base their decision from public input or carry out any kind of a survey.
Governments everywhere are carrying out their own twisted agendas! Stop paying taxes until they realize they are our servants.
The blind leading the blind. Most hot water heating equipment will still be in use in 27 years??? Sell me one of those amazing water heaters!
WEF infected scum
Idiots !!
Good thing there are still trees on the island, 100% renewable too, just takes hundreds of years. I hope my step kids escape the insanity of lower BC, before they burn themselves down.
Also, Alberta better get building those new homes.... this type of government abuse will result in mass exodus to our province.... I personally know of many who have done so already. Lots of BC and Ontario plates outside of open houses on the weekends. We look pretty good to the people stuck with looney toon governments.
I will be interested to see how this plays out in the upcoming years. Meanwhile, Albertans would just simply freeze to death....
