NDP acknowledges it discontinued funding to SOGI 123’s flagship operator, while insisting program not defunded

VANCOUVER — The BC NDP government has acknowledged it discontinued funding to the ARC Foundation — the operator that describes SOGI 123 as its “flagship program” — even as Education Minister Lisa Beare insists the program itself has not been defunded, leaving parents, media, fellow politicians, and the public navigating conflicting messages..Chatter over the program's defunding flowed from an internal ARC Foundation email dated July 15 stated that the Ministry of Education “made the decision to discontinue funding for SOGI 123,” according to reports that intensified over the weekend and into Monday.The Conservative Party of BC hailed the development as a major achievement for parents after years of pressure, but at least one BC NDP cabinet minister is calling that characterization a "lie.".The BC NDP's Minister of Education Lisa Beare responded to the Conservative Party’s victory claim by tweeting: “This is yet another BC Conservative lie about SOGI. It is not defunded. This is why I always encourage parents to get their information from teachers. You can’t trust the BC Conservatives on this.”One public school teacher in British Columbia, who spoke to the Western Standard on condition of anonymity, called Beare’s redirection of parents to teachers “ridiculous,” noting educators are not provided details on government grants to third parties. “It’s the government’s responsibility, not teachers’, to keep the public updated on how government funding is being disbursed,” the teacher said..In comments made to Sitka Media, Beare confirmed provincial grants to ARC had indeed been discontinued for the last two fiscal years whilst maintaining the program had not been "defunded."The contradictory statements have left observers asking: if the program has not been defunded but provincial grants to its primary operator have been discontinued, who — if anyone — is now receiving funding to maintain, update or promote SOGI 123?Those questions were partly answered with further information provided on Tuesday sighting ongoing funding to the province's "Erase" program and an acknowledgment that ACR's SOGI 123 website is still active despite no longer receiving provincial funding..The "Erase" program — an acronym standing for "Expect Respect and a Safe Education" — goes back more than a decade and handles a variety of files under the education ministry's umbrella, including anti-gang, anti-bullying, substance use prevention, and mental health and wellness promotional materials. Unlike the SOGI123 program, the "Erase" program is not, and has never been, dedicated solely, or even primarily, to "SOGI-related" subject matters.Online commentator and activist Billboard Chris, who has long railed against SOGI programming in the province, argued the NDP “have not given up on SOGI” and are “just not funding the ARC Foundation,” noting the organization has other funding sources but that “nothing has changed” in classrooms where teachers backed by the BCTF can still promote the ideology.He called for a legislative ban to remove gender identity instruction entirely in his own social media post on Monday..It is true that school districts absorb local implementation costs through general budgets.However, the central SOGI123 program development and coordination have historically been ARC’s responsibility with virtually all of SOGI123's funding being funnelled exclusively to ARC.Independent MLA for Surrey—Cloverdale Elenore Sturko noted and confirmed on Monday that ARC did not receive a grant from the NDP for the 2026/27 fiscal year, tallying the decision as part of a broader effort to control the provincial deficit that have affected many not-for-profits, while criticizing both Premier David Eby and Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay for mischaracterizing the developments..The timing has also drawn additional scrutiny because it coincides with former BC Liberal Education Minister Mike Bernier — a key figure in the original rollout of SOGI23 — emerging as leader of the newly formed CentreBC party..The program was developed in 2016 through collaboration between ARC, Bernier's BC education ministry, the BC Teachers’ Federation and other partners. All 60 school districts have used the materials at some point.ARC Foundation received substantial provincial funding in recent years, including $832,272 in 2024 according to charity filings. It also continues to receive federal funding, including nearly $1 million over two years from Women and Gender Equality Canada announced in January 2025, along with private donations from key sponsors.Questions sent to the ARC Foundation regarding the BC NDP's position on the organization's clams of "discontinued funding" were not returned by deadline.