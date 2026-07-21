BC

NDP acknowledges it discontinued funding to SOGI 123’s flagship operator, while insisting program not defunded

The contradictory messaging has sparked widespread confusion, with an internal ARC email confirming the Ministry’s decision even as Education Minister Lisa Beare calls opposition claims a “lie” and directs parents to teachers for information.
Education Minister Lisa Beare
Education Minister Lisa BeareScreenshot: YouTube
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Sogi
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Elenore Sturko
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Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lisa Beare
BC Conservative
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