BC

NDP and Green candidates flail, make audacious claims during Abby-Mission debate

Pam Alexis said everyone looking for a doctor already has one. Stephen Fowler told the same Mission hall audience that British Columbia's colonial history was an attempted genocide via chicken pox.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Stephen Fowler, Pam Alexis and CentreBC’s candidate over downtown Mission.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Stephen Fowler, Pam Alexis and CentreBC’s candidate over downtown Mission.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bcpoli
Byelection
Bc Ndp
Josie Osborne
Bc Green Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Pam Alexis
reann gasper
Abbotsford-Mission
BC Conservative
CentreBC
Lakhwinder Jhaj
Stephen Fowler
Bryce report
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