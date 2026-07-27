NDP cabinet minister publicly breaks ranks on Tilbury LNG expansion as Eby’s approval sinks

NEW WESTMINSTER — A senior BC NDP cabinet minister has publicly voiced ongoing opposition to the government’s decision to fast-track the Tilbury LNG expansion, prompting questions about caucus solidarity at a time when Premier David Eby’s approval rating has collapsed to a historic low..The BC NDP announced last week that cabinet had issued an order-in-council exempting FortisBC’s Phase 1B expansion of the Tilbury LNG facility in Delta from the usual requirement for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the BC Utilities Commission. .The move is intended to accelerate a roughly $2-billion project that would increase liquefaction capacity by 650,000 tonnes, support marine bunkering, create an estimated 1,100 construction jobs annually, and generate significant tax revenue. The province also highlighted an equity partnership opportunity with the Musqueam Indian Band..However, BC NDP Richmond-Steveston MLA and Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Kelly Greene broke ranks from her party when she responded with a public statement expressing disappointment. “For months, I have listened to safety concerns from people in my community. I raised those issues with government at every opportunity. I am disappointed with FortisBC’s decision, as I know many of those I represent will be. My position on this project has remained unchanged since before being elected to the legislature,” Greene said..Greene’s statement is notable because the exemption was a cabinet decision. Political observers and opposition MLAs quickly flagged the tension between cabinet confidentiality, solidarity, and a minister publicly distancing herself from a government action.Conservative MLA Kiel Giddens pointed to the episode as evidence of internal division. “This is the type of political posturing that leads to regulatory delays in British Columbia under the NDP government… It also shows a divided cabinet on LNG development. This was a Cabinet Order and a Minister seems to be opposed to the project??” he posted on X..Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Scott McInnis raised similar questions: “Of course, as a cabinet minister you’re still able to bring concerns to government on behalf of your constituents. My only question is… Why do it publicly on X? Shows a more deeply divided caucus around LNG perhaps? Will Minister Greene be resigning from Cabinet in protest, since this is after all a Cabinet decision for approval?” In a follow-up, McInnis asked how caucus solidarity is holding between different factions of the NDP, questioning aloud whether other MLAs share similar negative feelings towards the LNG development..The public dissent lands as Eby’s personal numbers continue to deteriorate. An Angus Reid Institute poll conducted in mid-July found just 27% of British Columbians approve of the premier’s performance, down from 31% in June and 40% in December. .Approval among 2024 NDP voters plunged from 78% to 53% in a single month, with nearly one-third of that group now disapproving.Uncertainty about Eby’s performance more than doubled.