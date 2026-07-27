BC

NDP cabinet minister publicly breaks ranks on Tilbury LNG expansion as Eby’s approval sinks

Kelly Greene publicly voiced ongoing opposition to the cabinet decision fast-tracking FortisBC’s Tilbury LNG expansion, raising questions about NDP caucus unity as Premier David Eby’s approval rating sits at a historic low of 27%.
BC NDP MLAs Adrian Dix (left) and Kelly Greene (right)
BC NDP MLAs Adrian Dix (left) and Kelly Greene (right)Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Angus Reid
David Eby
Ravi Kahlon
Adrian Dix
Bc Ndp
Gavin Dew
Scott McInnis
Kiel Giddens
BC Conservative
tilbury LNG
Kelly Greene
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