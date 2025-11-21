NDP leadership candidate criticizes Eby — says LNG expansion 'shall not pass'

NDP leadership candidate Avi Lewis released a video statement on Wednesday voicing sharp opposition to British Columbia’s expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, while maintaining support for the provincial NDP government on a range of other policy areas.In the video, Lewis said many New Democrats are “heartbroken” and “mystified” by the government’s continued backing of LNG development, particularly the recently highlighted Ksi Lisims LNG project.Lewis argued the project represents a step backward from Canada’s climate commitments..“Natural gas is not a bridge to a clean energy future,” Lewis said, adding that methane emissions throughout production and transport significantly undermine the industry's environmental claims.He described the project’s backers as “Trumpian billionaire bad guys” and stated that he is “totally opposed” to the project. Lewis also accused governments and energy companies of promoting LNG as a transitional energy source despite methane’s climate impact.Throughout the address, Lewis emphasized that his critique was not a blanket condemnation of the provincial NDP. He praised the government’s progress on issues including housing affordability, $10-a-day child care, free post-secondary tuition for youth in care, and a more progressive tax structure..Lewis framed his stance as part of a broader internal discussion rather than a party divide.“We are allowed to have respectful disagreements within the NDP family,” he said. “It is a democratic party — if you're confused, it’s right there in the name.”Lewis also expressed concern that the media may portray such policy differences as internal conflict.Despite his criticism of LNG expansion, Lewis stated he intends to continue advocating for a federal NDP platform that prioritizes ending fossil fuel development, supporting energy workers, and accelerating a transition to renewable energy.The BC NDP government has not publicly responded to the comments.