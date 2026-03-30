BC

NDP leadership convention equity cards explained: inside the system that ignited battles and ridicule

NDP leadership delegates clashed in Winnipeg over gender, gender identity, race, disability and intersectionality as the party’s colour-coded “equity card” system backfired—before being expanded on the final day.
NDP leadership candidates at the French language debate
NDP leadership candidates at the French language debateSource: CBC
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Ndp
Equity
Ndp Leadership Race
Avi Lewis
ndp leadership convention

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