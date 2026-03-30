NDP leadership convention equity cards explained: inside the system that ignited battles and ridicule

VANCOUVER — Equity cards were a real procedural practice at the federal New Democratic Party 2026 Leadership Convention, held in Winnipeg over the weekend.The Western Standard has reviewed party documents and hours of convention footage in an attempt to unpack how the ‘equity cards' system worked during the convention.According to its party constitution, the NDP officially recognizes five “equity-seeking groups” (sometimes phrased as “including but not limited to”): “racialized members,” indigenous members, members of the “2SLGBTQ+ community,” persons living with disabilities, and women/“non-cis men.”Delegates from “equity-seeking groups” received colour-coded cards at registration.These allowed holders to signal priority for speaking at microphones during debates and plenary sessions, with the goal of ensuring more “equitable representation.”Predicated on the belief that “trans women are women,” the equity-card system did not differentiate between biological women and trans-identifying individuals within the gender category.Based on at least one exchange between delegates and chairperson Adrienne Smith, it appears special priority was provided to individuals with a “gender equity card” based on an earlier convention vote.That approach, combined with the complexities of “intersectionality,” proved problematic on the convention floor. Colour-coded cards — green for gender equity and purple for racialized members, among others — were intended to help chairs quickly identify priority speakers.The system triggered visible tensions.In one widely circulated clip, a delegate holding a green gender equity card interrupted: “I was standing here with my gender equity card before you called on the previous speaker. That’s my point of privilege.”.A second delegate, identifying as a black woman and holding a purple race equity card, responded: “I want everyone to be mindful that these cards for individuals like myself who identify as a black woman have no value outside of this space.”Robert, a “he/them” delegate holding a racial equity card, complained that during an earlier housing resolution debate he was passed over by a “white man.”.Another delegate, citing intersecting gender-identity and racialized experience, similarly complained after being passed over.“Hey, this pertains to multiple intersecting parts of my lived experience. I’d like to speak, I was rejected,” and expressed frustration that a “cis woman” had spoken first..The scenes sparked widespread mockery and ridicule on the social media platform X, where users derided the equity card disputes as “oppression Olympics” and a “clown world spectacle.” Many users on X referred to the equity cards as “literal race cards.”On the convention’s third and final day, one delegate proposed, and had seconded, a resolution to expand the equity-card system for the remainder of the meeting..The move to expand, rather than abolish, the equity card system came even as clips of floor frustrations were going viral and the concept was being widely ridiculed, suggesting internal party support for the equity cards in spite of the widespread mockery.