NDP MP says she will be targeted for life by Chinese government agents

NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC) said she expects to be harassed by Chinese government agents for the rest of her life, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “On May 26, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service provided her with a classified briefing in which the Service informed her she had been the subject of foreign interference by the Government of China, including during the 2021 federal election,” said Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference Head Marie-Josee Hogue in a statement. “She states she was also informed she will continue to be a subject of foreign interference for her entire life.”Kwan, who was born in Hong Kong and has extended family in China, was granted standing at the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference. As the MP for a riding with a large Chinese Canadian population, Hogue said Kwan has found foreign interference “has had a particular impact on her parliamentary duties, including her ability to access her constituents.”“She also described some of the personal impacts she has experienced,” said Hogue. The Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference did not elaborate. Hogue said Kwan was in similar circumstances to Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON), who has extended family in Hong Kong and has been targeted by Chinese operatives. To date, one Chinese agent has been expelled from Canada for harassing MPs. “I have received threats I believe may be related to the People’s Republic of China, and I will just leave it at that,” said Chong. “That explains the meetings I had with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.”While Chong was being threatened, he acknowledged he did not “want to talk specifically about those threats for obvious reasons.”“I have conveyed those threats to the appropriate agencies and authorities in the federal government and to my local police,” he said. Liberal MP Ruby Sahota (Brampton North, ON) asked if there was a way he could give an idea on the type of threat he faced. Despite Sahota believing he was threatened once, Chong said there were multiple incidents. “One of the incidents involved something that happened in the last federal election campaign,” he said. “The other incidents were outside the federal election campaign and involved threats sent to me regarding the People’s Republic of China and my travel outside the country.”RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme announced in June the RCMP is investigating the claims China tried to threaten and intimidate Chong and his family.READ MORE: RCMP investigating China intimidating MP Chong and familyDuheme told the House of Commons Procedure and House Affairs Committee about the open investigation. The Commons Procedure and House Affairs Committee had been investigating China’s actions in 2021 to gather information about he and his family as revenge for his work in exposing the Uyghur genocide.